Electromontaj appoints a new CEO

Electromontaj appoints a new CEO. As of this spring, Ionuț Adrian Tănăsoaica (photo) is the new CEO of Electromontaj. The appointment of Ionuț Tănăsoaica, after two years in which he was Deputy General Manager within the company, comes as a confirmation of the fact that Electromontaj is taking a new step towards the future. The... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]