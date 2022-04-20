Colliers: Romania’s real estate investment market could exceed EUR 1 billion in 2022

Colliers: Romania’s real estate investment market could exceed EUR 1 billion in 2022. Looking at the high activity levels seen at the start of the year, Colliers said in a recent report that the investment volumes in Romania could finally exceed EUR 1 billion in 2022. Several deals were already closed or signed in the first month of the year. "Just a few big-ticket office deals (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]