PM Ciuca shuts down rumours of Ukrainian soldiers training in Romania

PM Ciuca shuts down rumours of Ukrainian soldiers training in Romania. In Oradea on Wednesday, Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca shot down rumours of Ukrainian soldiers training in Romania, urging the Romanians to be “very careful where they get their information,” considering that there is a very complicated security situation going on and there is a lot of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]