Dincu: Support that Romania gives to Ukraine is only humanitarian, not military, with weapons.

The Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dincu, declared on Wednesday in Cluj that, at least for the time being, the support that Romania gives to Ukraine is only humanitarian, not military, with weapons. “We are not talking about weapons at the moment. As the prime minister said yesterday in (...)