Strabag Wins Over EUR66M Contract to Build New Terminal of Iasi Airport

Strabag Wins Over EUR66M Contract to Build New Terminal of Iasi Airport. Austrian construction company Strabag has won a contract worth RON327.9 million (over EUR66 million), excluding VAT, to build the new passenger terminal at Iasi airport, an EU-funded project. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]