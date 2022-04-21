Scandal emerges as Romania is stuck with some 40 mln Covid-19 vaccine doses it has to buy



The minister of health, Alexandru Rafila, stated on Tuesday, April 19, that the ministry had the opportunity last year to refuse the purchase of new doses of vaccine, but in May 2021 it accepted to buy some 40 million doses in 2022 and 2023. Prime minister Nicolae Ciucă said on Wednesday, April (...)