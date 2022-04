Bucharest municipality refinances RON 555 mln maturing bonds

Bucharest municipality refinances RON 555 mln maturing bonds. The municipality of Bucharest attached a 7.33% coupon to the 7-year bonds issued to refinance the RON 555 mln issue, mayor Nicusor Dan announced, quoted by News.ro. The investors placed offers summing up to twice the target issue of the bond, he said, adding that the cost of the borrowing is (...)