ICD Real Estate Development Buys 17,000 Sqms of IMGB Platform for Housing Project

ICD Real Estate Development Buys 17,000 Sqms of IMGB Platform for Housing Project. ICD Real Estate Development, a developer controlled by Nicusor Popescu and Daniel Chitafes, bought 17,000 square meters from IMGB platform to the end of developing a housing project.