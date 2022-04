Rodbun Readies to Open Peas Protein Plant

Rodbun Readies to Open Peas Protein Plant. Rodbun group, established two decades ago by Daniel Muntean and Alexandru Iancu, plans to shift from primary production and agricultural input trading to processing. Thus, on the medium term it plans to invest in a peas processing unit, according to its (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]