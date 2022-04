Population and Company Indebtedness Quickens by Over 10% in 2021 YOY, Fastest Since 2008

Total population and company debt at end-2021 reached RON425.6 billion (EUR86.5 billion), up by RON40.2 billion or 10.4% from the 2020 level. The indebtedness growth pace sped up in 2021, to the fastest since 2008. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]