CBRE assisted S IMMO in the acquisition of EXPO Business Park, one of the most important single-asset investment transactions in Romania in recent years



CBRE assisted S IMMO in the acquisition of EXPO Business Park, one of the most important single-asset investment transactions in Romania in recent years.

CBRE Romania assisted S IMMO AG, in the acquisition of EXPO Business Park, an office complex located in the north Bucharest. This transaction is the first one from CBRE Romania’s record pipeline for 2022, a pipeline with a value of over 1 billion euro and assets from all segments of... The post (...)