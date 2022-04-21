21st of April – National Day against Illicit Trafficking: About 2 billion lei annual loss for the state budget because of tobacco smuggling



More than 2,4 billion sticks of illicit cigarettes were consumed in Romania in 2021**, despite the descending trend in the last 3 years, when the illicit trafficking rate dropped by more than 6 pp. Since the beginning of the year, authorities have dismantled two illegal cigarette factories, (...)