Autonom Services’ Profit Triples YoY To RON22.5M In 2021. Integrated mobility services provider Autonom Services, held by brothers Marius and Dan Stefan, on Thursday said it ended 2021 with consolidated revenue of RON394.3 million, up 20.6% versus 2020 and up 16% from 2019, a benchmark year for the company before the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]