EMI acquires Decran, Belgian manufacturer of industrial steel doorsEMI, the leader in integrated solutions and services for industrial access in Romania, announces the complete takeover of Decran, a Belgian company specialized in the production and installation of industrial steel doors. This is the second M&A transaction carried out by EMI in Belgium (...)
CMS promotes Cristina Popescu to Partner in RomaniaCMS Romania is pleased to announce that Cristina Popescu has been promoted to Partner as of 1 May 2022. Cristina leads the CEE Insurance Practice Group and is the firm’s eighth local partner in Romania. Cristina has more than 15 years’ experience in highly complex insurance, public procurement (...)
Complex global situation triggers Central Banks reactionMacro commentary by eToro analyst for Romania, Bogdan Maioreanu Investors worldwide are concerned by high rates of inflation, the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine and its effects, rising interest rates and politics. Markets are in turmoil with each piece of news concerning the above (...)