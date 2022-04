Electrica Shareholders Approve RON152.8M Dividends From 2021 Net Profit

Electrica Shareholders Approve RON152.8M Dividends From 2021 Net Profit. The shareholders of Romanian energy supply and distribution company Electrica Group (EL.RO) approved at their ordinary general meeting on April 20 the distribution of dividends in the amount of RON152.8 million for the financial year 2021, in line with a stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]