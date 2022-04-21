AgriMin Chesnoiu: Romania is in a comfortable position regarding the level of internal stocks until the new harvest
Apr 21, 2022
AgriMin Chesnoiu: Romania is in a comfortable position regarding the level of internal stocks until the new harvest.
Romania is in a comfortable position regarding the level of internal stocks until the new harvest, if we are referring to cereal, and the supply systems at the level of the European Union are working without major disturbances, said, on Thursday, after the Government sitting, the Minister of (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]