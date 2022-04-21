HealthMin Rafila says 9 million doses of COVID vaccines still to come in April, May, June



The Ministry of Health still has 9 million doses of COVID vaccine to receive in April, May and June, the relevant minister, Alexandru Rafila, said on Thursday. “Storage spaces are full and unfortunately we do not have an acceptable mechanism to make it possible to postpone the delivery at (...)