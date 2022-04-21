Decision of PNL leadership: Burduja – proposed Minister of Digitalisation, Bolos – Minister of European Investments and Projects

Decision of PNL leadership: Burduja – proposed Minister of Digitalisation, Bolos – Minister of European Investments and Projects. The National Liberal Party (PNL)’s Executive Bureau decided on Thursday to nominate MP Sebastian Burduja (photo) for the post of Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization and Marcel Bolos for the post of Minister of Investment and European Projects. According to PNL, the decision was (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]