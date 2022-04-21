PM Ciuca, Senator Steve Daines discuss security situation in the region following conflict in Ukraine

PM Ciuca, Senator Steve Daines discuss security situation in the region following conflict in Ukraine. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca received the delegation of the American senator Steve Daines at the Victoria Palace on Thursday, with the two officials addressing issues related to the security situation in the region, as a result of the Russian military aggression in Ukraine. According to a (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]