Telekom invites you to the metaverse’s first “entertainment mall” in Roblox

Telekom invites you to the metaverse’s first “entertainment mall” in Roblox. Telekom Electronic Beats’ metaverse experience with club, cinema, and record store launches on Roblox DJ Boris Brejcha to play sets in the club as avatar from April 22-24 Animation art provided by talents incl. Jack Sachs, Haein Kim, and Aleksandra Bokova Deutsche Telekom first telco to join (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]