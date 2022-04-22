Cheil | Centrade and Samsung are signing #22EpicNights, the first album dedicated to epic nights for the Galaxy S22 series



Cheil | Centrade and Samsung are signing #22EpicNights, the first album dedicated to epic nights for the Galaxy S22 series.

Cheil | Centrade, the integrated communication hub for Southeast Europe of the Korean Cheil Worldwide network, has designed and implemented for Samsung Electronics Romania the #22EpicNights campaign, as part of the launch program of the newest Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The project included (...)