President Iohannis, PM Ciuca congratulate Emmanuel Macron on his re-election
Apr 25, 2022
President Klaus Iohannis congratulated on Sunday evening Emmanuel Macron on his re-election for a second term as President of the French Republic. “My warmest congratulations, dear President Emmanuel Macron, for your re-election! Looking forward to continuing to work with you on the Romania – (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]