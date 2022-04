Three-Month ROBOR Rises to 4.76% on April 26

Romania's three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May 2019, rose to 4.76% a year on Tuesday (April 26), from 4.73% a year on Thursday (April 21), central bank data