Medima Health Sees 2021 Turnover Rise Fivefold from 2020, to RON14M

Medima Health Sees 2021 Turnover Rise Fivefold from 2020, to RON14M. Medical operator Medima Health, specialized in medical imaging and radiology, ended 2021 with turnover worth almost RON14 million, significantly higher than the almost RON3 million generated in 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]