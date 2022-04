Poland’s LPP Hits EUR190M Turnover in Romania in 2021, Almost Double 2020 Level

LPP group, active in the mass market fashion field, in 2021 generated turnover of around EUR190 million in Romania, 83% higher than in 2020, in line with ZF calculations based on the company's financial reports. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]