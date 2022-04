2021, Best Year Since Opening for Rasnov Dino Park

Adrian Apostu, founder of Dino Parc Rasnov, the largest dinosaur themed park in south-eastern Europe, says 2021 was the best year for the park since its opening, with a record high number of visitors, of around 494,000. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]