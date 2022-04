Tehmag Set to Invest EUR2M in Bielda Machine Production in Romania

Tehmag Set to Invest EUR2M in Bielda Machine Production in Romania. Tehmag group has started procedures for an investment put at EUR2 million in a Bielda industrial machinery assembly line in northern Bucharest and this year wants to operate the first exports to Hungary and Poland, explained Mihai Nica, co-founder of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]