Sport Guru 2021 Profit Up 64% to RON2.8M YOYSport Guru, the main retailer and distributor of specialized sporting goods domestically, posted total sales of RON38.4 million at the end of 2021, up 62% on the year, and RON2.8 million net profit, 64% higher.
ABN Systems International Ends 2021 with 68% Growth in ProfitABN Systems International (ABN.RO), the owner of the Tellur brand, ended 2021 with RON108.7 million (EUR22 million) revenue, an increase of 16.2% on the previous year, while the net profit rose 67.8% year on year to RON9.5 million (EUR1.9 (...)
First natural gas drill in the Black Sea expected in mid-yearPrime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that the first natural gas drill in the Black Sea will happen in the middle of this year, with the new exploitation expected to provide about one billion cubic metres per year, which is 10% of the annual natural gas consumption in Romania.... The (...)
Altius Relocates Office to One Tower in BucharestAltius, an Importer and distributor of veterinary medicines and veterinary medical equipment, has relocated its office to One Tower, part of the multi-purpose development One Floreasca City, where it leased 690 square meters in (...)