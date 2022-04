Gucci Bucharest Store Closes Down Amid 2021 Record High Turnover

Gucci Bucharest Store Closes Down Amid 2021 Record High Turnover. Gucci boutique of Bucharest has been shut down “in glory” after turnover neared RON21 million in 2021, slightly up from RON20.7 million in 2020. This is the best result since opening. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]