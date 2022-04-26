EcoMin Spataru: Romania has fully achieved all the milestones in its National Recovery and Resilience Plan



Romania has fully achieved all the milestones in its National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) that it has undertaken together with the European Commission, Economy Minister Florin Spataru told a specialist conference on Tuesday. “We are discussing the National Recovery and Resilience Plan at (...)