EnviMin Barna: Commemorating Chernobyl tragedy forces us to be responsible

EnviMin Barna: Commemorating Chernobyl tragedy forces us to be responsible. Commemorating Chernobyl tragedy forces us to be responsible and reminds us of the way in which a few wrong decisions affected day-to-day life of people on an entire continent, said the Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, Barna Tanczos, in a message posted on his Facebook page, on the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]