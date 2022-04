Teraplast Net Profit Shrinks to RON6.8M in Q1

Teraplast Net Profit Shrinks to RON6.8M in Q1. TeraPlast Group (TRP.RO) posted RON6.8 million net profit in the first quarter of 2022, compared with RON200.6 million in the first quarter last year, while revenue from its contracts with customers went up 58% to RON170.6 million, the group’s quarterly report published on the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]