Senate’s Citu: There is a need for a total blockade against Russia so that this terrible war cannot occur in other countries



Senate’s Citu: There is a need for a total blockade against Russia so that this terrible war cannot occur in other countries.

The Senate chairman, Florin Citu, says that there is a need for a “total blockade” against Russia so that this “terrible war” cannot occur in other countries. “Only if we have a total blockade against Russia and we manage to isolate Russia economically, can we ensure that what Russia did... The (...)