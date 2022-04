Romania Private Lending Grows 15.7% YOY to RON336.1B in March 2022

Romania Private Lending Grows 15.7% YOY to RON336.1B in March 2022. Private lending in March expanded by 15.7% from the year-earlier period, to RON336.1 billion, after local currency lending increased by 20% and foreign currency lending by 5.6% when expressed in lei, central bank data showed on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]