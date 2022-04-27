|
Auchan Opens Second Logistic Center in Romania, in Calan
Apr 27, 2022
Auchan Opens Second Logistic Center in Romania, in Calan.
Hypermarket network Auchan has expanded with a new logistic center in Calan locality of Hunedoara county.
|
Libra Internet Bank Posts RON181M Net Profit in 2021
Libra Internet Bank posted RON181.14 milion net profit in 2021 and a net loan volume of RON5.4 billion, more than 17% higher than in 2020 (RON4.63 billion), amid a balanced niche strategy.
ZebraPay Hits RON122M Turnover in 2021, 11% above 2020 Level
ZebraPay, operator of national payment stations network SelfPay, with bonds listed on the local stock exchange, at end-2021 reported net turnover worth RON121.8 million, 11.46% higher than in 2020.
ForMin Aurescu reiterates condemnation by Romania of the illegal, brutal, unprovoked, unjustified aggression of Russia in Ukraine
Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated Romania’s condemnation of Russia’s illegal, brutal, unprovoked and unjustified aggression against Ukraine during a briefing at the informal UN Security Council meeting on the call for liability for atrocities committed in Ukraine, initiated by Albania, (...)
Sport Guru 2021 Profit Up 64% to RON2.8M YOY
Sport Guru, the main retailer and distributor of specialized sporting goods domestically, posted total sales of RON38.4 million at the end of 2021, up 62% on the year, and RON2.8 million net profit, 64% higher.
ABN Systems International Ends 2021 with 68% Growth in Profit
ABN Systems International (ABN.RO), the owner of the Tellur brand, ended 2021 with RON108.7 million (EUR22 million) revenue, an increase of 16.2% on the previous year, while the net profit rose 67.8% year on year to RON9.5 million (EUR1.9 (...)
First natural gas drill in the Black Sea expected in mid-year
Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that the first natural gas drill in the Black Sea will happen in the middle of this year, with the new exploitation expected to provide about one billion cubic metres per year, which is 10% of the annual natural gas consumption in Romania.... The (...)
Altius Relocates Office to One Tower in Bucharest
Altius, an Importer and distributor of veterinary medicines and veterinary medical equipment, has relocated its office to One Tower, part of the multi-purpose development One Floreasca City, where it leased 690 square meters in (...)
