PM Ciuca reiterates in Kyiv Romania’s readiness for multi-dimensional support for Ukraine. Ciolacu: Romania wants to be main stability, security hub in region



Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has conducted, on Tuesday, a working visit to Ukraine, in Kyiv, accompanied by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, the Government announced. According to a release sent to AGERPRES, Prime (...)