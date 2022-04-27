Nestlé announces first quarter results for 2022 and reports an organic growth of 7.6%
Apr 27, 2022
Nestlé, the largest food and beverage company in the world, last week announced the financial results at group level for the first quarter of 2022. The organic growth reached 7.6%, with real internal growth (RIG) of 2.4% and pricing of 5.2%. Growth was broad-based across most geographies and (...)
