Ministry of Public Finance: Budget deficit up to 1.19 pct of GDP after Q1 2022

Ministry of Public Finance: Budget deficit up to 1.19 pct of GDP after Q1 2022. The budget deficit climbed to 1.19 pct of gross domestic product after the first quarter of this year, from 0.72 pct of GDP in the first two months, according to data released by the Ministry of Public Finance on Wednesday. The negative balance of the consolidated budget amounted to 15.7... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]