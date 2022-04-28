Poland’s Scallier Borrows EUR8M from OTP Bank For Retail Project Funshop Park of Turda

Poland’s Scallier Borrows EUR8M from OTP Bank For Retail Project Funshop Park of Turda. Poland’s Scallier, one of the most dynamic investors in small and middle-sized retail parks, contracted EUR8 million funding from OTP Bank Romania for the construction of Turda-based retail project Funshop Park, set to comprise around 9,000 square meters of commercial space built on a 24,000-sqm (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]