Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday said that the images he saw during his Tuesday visit to several areas of Ukraine affected by the armed conflict with Russia were the most shocking he saw during his entire military career. “Beyond emotion, the personal side, the human side is absolutely (...)