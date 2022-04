Fuckup Nights Bucharest, chapter 13, is making a physical comeback, at CoOperativa Bar on May 19

Fuckup Nights Bucharest, chapter 13, is making a physical comeback, at CoOperativa Bar on May 19. Titi Aur – rally pilot, Armand Domuță – CEO Restart Energy One, Diana Oncioiu – reporter, Paula Rusu – journalist and blogger are talking about career challenges at the Fuckup Nights Bucharest, chapter 13. The event will take place on Thursday, May 19th, at CoOperativa Bar (86 Icoanei 86 Str.).... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]