ABN Systems International Ends 2021 with 68% Growth in Profit

ABN Systems International Ends 2021 with 68% Growth in Profit. ABN Systems International (ABN.RO), the owner of the Tellur brand, ended 2021 with RON108.7 million (EUR22 million) revenue, an increase of 16.2% on the previous year, while the net profit rose 67.8% year on year to RON9.5 million (EUR1.9 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]