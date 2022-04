Libra Internet Bank Posts RON181M Net Profit in 2021

Libra Internet Bank Posts RON181M Net Profit in 2021. Libra Internet Bank posted RON181.14 milion net profit in 2021 and a net loan volume of RON5.4 billion, more than 17% higher than in 2020 (RON4.63 billion), amid a balanced niche strategy. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]