ZebraPay Hits RON122M Turnover in 2021, 11% above 2020 Level. ZebraPay, operator of national payment stations network SelfPay, with bonds listed on the local stock exchange, at end-2021 reported net turnover worth RON121.8 million, 11.46% higher than in 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]