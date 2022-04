Sport Guru 2021 Profit Up 64% to RON2.8M YOY

Sport Guru 2021 Profit Up 64% to RON2.8M YOY. Sport Guru, the main retailer and distributor of specialized sporting goods domestically, posted total sales of RON38.4 million at the end of 2021, up 62% on the year, and RON2.8 million net profit, 64% higher. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]