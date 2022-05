Evergent Investments Plans to Conduct Share Buyback Program

Evergent Investments Plans to Conduct Share Buyback Program. Financial investment company Evergent Investments (EVER.RO, former SIF Moldova) intends to conduct a repurchase of its shares and distribute dividends of RON62.2 million or RON0.065/share with a yield of 5.3% a year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]