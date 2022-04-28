Energy Ministry OKs Romgaz Acquisition of ExxonMobil’s Stake in Black Sea Natural Gas Project

Energy Ministry OKs Romgaz Acquisition of ExxonMobil’s Stake in Black Sea Natural Gas Project. Romania’s Energy Ministry, the majority owner of natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO), approved the acquisition of US’ ExxonMobil’s stake in the Neptun Deep block in the Black Sea in the general meeting of shareholders on Thursday, a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]