Cosmetics Producer Farmec Posts RON285M Revenue in 2021. Romania’s largest cosmetics manufacturer, Farmec Cluj-Napoca, posted RON285 million revenue in 2021, an increase of 8.4% on 2019 and 1.2% lower than in 2020, when sanitizers carried the weight the sales. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]