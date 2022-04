BRD-GSG Approves Payment of Dividend with 7.6% Yield

BRD-Groupe Société Générale (BRD.RO) announced distribution of a RON1.285 gross dividend pe share, following its general and extraordinary shareholder meetings on April 28, according to a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]