FAN Courier Completes EUR15M Cluj-Napoca Warehouse

FAN Courier Completes EUR15M Cluj-Napoca Warehouse. FAN Courier, leader of Romania’s courier services market, founded in 1998 by Felix Patrascanu, Adrian Mihai and Neculai Mihai, has completed the Cluj-Napoca hub that is set to become a new transit point besides the hubs of Bucharest and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]